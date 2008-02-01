Skate Beats Tony Hawk Down (In Sales)

Saying bad things about EA never goes out of style, but last year they did at least one thing right: Skate. That game is fantastic! So much better than Tony Hawk's. And it's got the sales to prove it. Having ruled the land of skate games unopposed for nearly a decade, in 2007 Tony Hawk's was outsold by EA's upstart newcomer 2:1 (at least, that's what EA said in yesterday's conference call). And that's with Activision's series launching on every console, while Skate launched on just the 360 & PS3. Justice prevails!