The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Skate Beats Tony Hawk Down (In Sales)

skate.jpg Saying bad things about EA never goes out of style, but last year they did at least one thing right: Skate. That game is fantastic! So much better than Tony Hawk's. And it's got the sales to prove it. Having ruled the land of skate games unopposed for nearly a decade, in 2007 Tony Hawk's was outsold by EA's upstart newcomer 2:1 (at least, that's what EA said in yesterday's conference call). And that's with Activision's series launching on every console, while Skate launched on just the 360 & PS3. Justice prevails!

Comments

  • Cav Guest

    It's not like we didn't see that coming

    Well done EA - Great Game!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles