Saying bad things about EA never goes out of style, but last year they did at least one thing right: Skate. That game is fantastic! So much better than Tony Hawk's. And it's got the sales to prove it. Having ruled the land of skate games unopposed for nearly a decade, in 2007 Tony Hawk's was outsold by EA's upstart newcomer 2:1 (at least, that's what EA said in yesterday's conference call). And that's with Activision's series launching on every console, while Skate launched on just the 360 & PS3. Justice prevails!
Skate Beats Tony Hawk Down (In Sales)
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
It's not like we didn't see that coming
Well done EA - Great Game!