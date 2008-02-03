Smash Bros. Brawl Final Smashes: The Complete Collection

Smash Bros. Mania has reached a fever pitch and people have divided into two camps: the ones that want to know everything and the ones who want to be surprised. This video is definitely for the former so those of you in the latter group may just want to scroll down to the past this.

GameVideos has put together an eight minute video that includes every final smash move from the Japanese version of SSBB. They're all there from Donkey Kong's bongo beating bash to Kirby's cauldron of death. So, watch and enjoy or don't watch secure in the knowledge that it will all be new to you when you unwrap that plastic.