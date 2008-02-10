SMB Cross-Stitch: Luigi's Revenge

Luigi is mad as hell and he's not going to take it anymore! This vengeful cross stitch has shown up on one of my favorite video game craft websites SpriteStitch.com and was created by the site's owner John. If you'd like, you can even make it your very own as the piece is available for purchase on eBay for a mere $US 10 (for now). Since I'm poor, I'll be sending this along to Maggie along with an email begging her to make me one for free. If she doesn't agree, I'll simply blackmail her into it with those incriminating photos from the Kotaku Kompany Kristmas party. Oh wait, those were of me. Damn, I really need to stop drinking whiskey...

