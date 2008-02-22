The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SNL Threatened By Guitar Hero

Saturday Night Live boss Lorne Michaels spoke with the New York Times about the trails and tribulations of a live weekly comedy show trying to regain its footing after the Hollywood writer's strike left viewers hanging for nine weeks. He's worried about getting viewers back - not from other shows, but from video games.

"Our competition is not so much other television shows as it is Guitar Hero," he said, referring to the popular video game. The strike wiped out nine scheduled "SNL" shows, and it came at the worst possible time.

Honestly, every time I hear someone talk about Saturday Night Live I still find myself surprised the show still runs after all of these years, but Lorne needs not fear gaming. He should embrace it. Only until we have a Laser Cats video game can the healing begin.

'SNL' Is Ready to Make Up for Lost Time [The New York Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles