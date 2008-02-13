Snow Is Horrible, I Hate It, The End.

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To: Crecente
From: Ashcraft
RE: Robo Hamster

Snow! It actually snowed here in Osaka — like a lot. Well, a lot for Osaka. Last Saturday, we got the heaviest snow in something like eleven years. Just look at the picture my father-in-law snapped! Sure, it's nothing like Denver (or New York state, where I went to college). And by the next morning, all the snow had melted away, and we rode bikes. Last Saturday was the third time I've seen snow this year with the other two times being last month in Tokyo and in Korea. I really, really hate snow, Crecente. Combined with salt, it messes up you car, your shoes, blah, blah, blah. How the hell do you do it — make it through the winter?

What you missed last night
Street Fighter IV high res look
Miyamoto used to gamble, smoke
Blizzard love Portal
Kotobukiya love Halo
The Princess Peach freeze fame to end all freeze fames

