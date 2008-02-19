The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

So, Which Nintendo Team Made Wii Fit?

Alright, so who made Wii Fit? Yes, Nintendo. We all know that. But which one?! In the recent "Iwata Asks" over at Wii.com, all is revealed:

Miyamoto: The make-up of the Wii Fit team was really varied. The design and sound staff, for example, were brought in directly from Twilight Princess. I was a little afraid at first that a group of people who'd worked on something like that wouldn't take a completely atypical project like this as seriously, but in the end I had nothing to worry about because they all worked very hard on Wii Fit.

Iwata: No one would say, "I didn't join Nintendo just so I could work on something like this."

Miyamoto: Instead of just handing the game over to a team of novice designers because of the game's relatively simple look, I decided that the nature of the game itself required the kind of people who've worked on games such as Twilight Princess. That's why the team members were all really experienced people, and I'm really grateful that they all worked together to create this great game.

So if and when you finally get Wii Fit, just think: They could've been working on another Zelda game. Instead, we got a Nintendo branded scale!
Iwata Asks Vol. 3 [Wii.com]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles