The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

So, Which Publisher's Games Get The Best Scores?

Picking through the bones of EA's analyst presentations from earlier this week, I found this handy little chart. It's innocent enough at first glance - it comes amidst a bunch of other, boring charts - but this one's a little more fun. It shows what each major publisher's average review score on Metacritic for 2007 was. What a handy reference point! Thanks EA. As you'd expect, Nintendo and Sony's first-party offerings top the list, while at the other end...you can see the net result of Ubisoft's fascination with shovelware and Nintendo consoles. As for Atari, well...the chart starts all the way up at 60%, so...yeah.

Comments

  • travistouchdown @Peck

    why isn't Valve up there? they would be on the top. did EA piblish Orange box?

    0
  • J Guest

    They published the boxed version.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles