SOE Party: The G.I.R.L. from The Agency

It was a rainy night as we headed out to the Sony Online Entertainment party for The Agency. Being all about promoting diversity in the games industry, I wanted to check this particular event out because it was featuring a panel of women from Gamers In Real Life (G.I.R.L), as well as some of the female producers of The Agency and SOE execs including Director of Corporate Communications and PR Courtney Simmons, SVP Global Sales and Marketing Rep Torrie Dorrell , SOE Seattle Producer Sherry Floyd , Director of Global Brand Marketing Laura Naviaux , Media Producer Heather Sowards, Game designer Tracey Seamster and Publicist Taina Rodriguez.

They ran a trailer for the game and while it looked good, it was a little difficult to tell exactly what we were seeing. It seemed like a very stylish, fashionable spy movie with lots of kick ass foxy spy chicks. The evening turned to the panel discussion. It was a little difficult to hear some of the speakers given the bar/party atmosphere, but the typical subjects were discussed such as the difficulty of being a woman in a male dominated industry and how to go about bringing more women into the industry fold.

This latter subject was addressed by the real announcement of the evening, the SOE G.I.R.L. scholarship. Put together by SOE and G.I.R.L., the scholarship will provide a $10,000 tuition to put towards an Art Institute education, plus a paid internship at one of SOE's many studios around the country. Interested parties can apply starting April 1 until May 31, 2008. To be considered, applicants must be a registered student at one of the Art Institute schools. The winner will be announced at the beginning of June.

If you are interested in more information on the scholarship, you can check it out here on the G.I.R.L. website.