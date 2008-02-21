The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

SOE Party: The G.I.R.L. from The Agency

It was a rainy night as we headed out to the Sony Online Entertainment party for The Agency. Being all about promoting diversity in the games industry, I wanted to check this particular event out because it was featuring a panel of women from Gamers In Real Life (G.I.R.L), as well as some of the female producers of The Agency and SOE execs including Director of Corporate Communications and PR Courtney Simmons, SVP Global Sales and Marketing Rep Torrie Dorrell , SOE Seattle Producer Sherry Floyd , Director of Global Brand Marketing Laura Naviaux , Media Producer Heather Sowards, Game designer Tracey Seamster and Publicist Taina Rodriguez.

They ran a trailer for the game and while it looked good, it was a little difficult to tell exactly what we were seeing. It seemed like a very stylish, fashionable spy movie with lots of kick ass foxy spy chicks. The evening turned to the panel discussion. It was a little difficult to hear some of the speakers given the bar/party atmosphere, but the typical subjects were discussed such as the difficulty of being a woman in a male dominated industry and how to go about bringing more women into the industry fold.

This latter subject was addressed by the real announcement of the evening, the SOE G.I.R.L. scholarship. Put together by SOE and G.I.R.L., the scholarship will provide a $10,000 tuition to put towards an Art Institute education, plus a paid internship at one of SOE's many studios around the country. Interested parties can apply starting April 1 until May 31, 2008. To be considered, applicants must be a registered student at one of the Art Institute schools. The winner will be announced at the beginning of June.

If you are interested in more information on the scholarship, you can check it out here on the G.I.R.L. website.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles