Some LEGO Universe Concept Art

After my chat with LEGO's Mark Hanson the other day about the upcoming LEGO Universe MMO, I was promised some concept art. Well the big day has arrived and I awoke this morning to find two nice little images in my mailbox. The email described them as being related to one of the first zones that players will encounter upon starting the game. Not much more info than that but there you have it. Make the jump to check out another shot!
