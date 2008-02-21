Someone Is WRONG On The Internet

To: Crecente
From: Bashcraft
No Night Note tonight! Just a cartoon that does a fabulous job of summarising things:
XKCD via Boing Boing
What you missed last night
Microsoft continues to pimp HD DVD player
Too Human hands on
Great Hot 100 list
Final Fantasy XIII delayer? PLEASE READ ACTUAL POST BEFORE COMMENTING
Gross Gears of War figurines
Too Human screens are pretty
