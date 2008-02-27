Sony Allowing Competition For PS3 In-Game Ads

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Sony has announced that managing the PlayStation 3's dynamic in-game ads will be a farmed out proposition. Instead of controlling the ads/market by forcing publishers to buy through them (as Microsoft does with the 360 through their company Massive), Sony will be opening their platform to all three big competitors in the market: Fusion, IGA and AdScape. While this news won't matter much for us as gamers, it's great news for publishers who can only benefit from advertisers fighting over a piece of their pie in the $400 million in-game advertising market.

Game-Ad Boom Looms as Sony Opens Up PS3 [Adage via GamesIndustry]

