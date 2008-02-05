Sony Confirms Budget PS3 Games

The early rumblings are true. Today, Sony announced that starting March 19th, Japan will see a budget PS3 series called "PLAYSTATION 3 the Best." Games include Folkore, Resistance, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Mobile Suit Gundam: Target in Sight and Ridge Racer 7. Each title will retail for ¥3,619 ($US 34). No word whether this greatest hits line is Japan only.
