Sony Confirms Budget PS3 Games

The early rumblings are true. Today, Sony announced that starting March 19th, Japan will see a budget PS3 series called "PLAYSTATION 3 the Best." Games include Folkore, Resistance, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Mobile Suit Gundam: Target in Sight and Ridge Racer 7. Each title will retail for ¥3,619 ($US 34). No word whether this greatest hits line is Japan only.
