Sony Donates to New Orleans Children's Hospital

An article from the New York Post is featuring a story on the softer side of video games. Sony recently donated eight new systems to the Children's Hospital of New Orleans including PS3s, PS2s and PSPs as well as two HDTVs. They also donated a couple of rolling storage systems so the units could easily be transported throughout the hospital. The systems will mainly be utilised in the "Teen Room" which provides a space where young patients can get away from the hospital setting. It also gives them a place to socialise and take their minds off of the pain they experience on a daily basis. Once again we see how video games and the video game industry are having a positive impact our society despite what certain parties would have you believe.

Sony adds more smiles to the Children's Hospital in New Orleans [New York Post]
