Sony Shares Up, Because Blu-Ray Victory Means More PS3 Sales

Sony's shares are up by almost 5% from yesterday. And whaddya know, it's mostly to do with Blu-Ray's victory over HD-DVD yesterday. But it's also because of the effect that victory will have on PS3 sales. With Blu-Ray now the only HD home video format on the market, it's going to look a lot more attractive to consumers than it did while the "format war" was in full swing. And what's the cheapest Blu-Ray player on the market? Why, the PS3, of course. You...you don't think Sony's whole strategy with the machine has been leading up to this very moment all along, do you?
Sony U.S. shares rise on PS3, Blu-ray optimism [Reuters]

