Sony's Wise-Arse XMB Shirts

IN-GAME XMB OH MAN I WANT IN-GAME XMB HEY SONY IT'D BE AWESOME IF YOU COULD GIVE US IN-GAME XMB etc etc etc. Give it a rest. Your passionate, sometimes furious calls for, yes, in-game XMB have not gone unnoticed at Sony HQ, who have listened to your cries and decided to...print up some special, piss-taking GDC T-shirts. Well played, Sony.