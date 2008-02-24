Sorry UK: No Gran Turismo 5 Until 2009

Videogamer.com is reporting that an email sent out by retailer GAME indicates that Gran Turismo 5 won't be arriving on UK shelves until 2009. So it looks like all of you hoping to see some GT racing action on your PS3s this year will be sorely out of luck.

"The legendary "Real Driving Simulator" Gran Turismo 5 is heading to PlayStation 3 in 2009, utilising the uber-console's raw horsepower to generate an unrivalled level of realism."

The email goes on to promote the release of Gran Turismo 5 Prologue on March 28th. The "preview" game will feature forty cars, five tracks and will be budget priced at £19.99.

