Sound Effects Make the Best Game Themes

The latest thing? Remixing game sound effects into the game's theme. Right up there, that's the original Super Smash Bros. Pretty catchy! Hit the jump for a stab at Super Mario 64.
Thanks, Yards!
The latest thing? Remixing game sound effects into the game's theme. Right up there, that's the original Super Smash Bros. Pretty catchy! Hit the jump for a stab at Super Mario 64.
Thanks, Yards!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink