The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Space Invaders 30th Anniversary Bath Towels

NCSX is now taking pre-orders for these lovely Space Invaders 30th anniversary bath towels; if you've been waiting to complete that retro game-themed bathroom, here's your chance. Orders will be shipping in mid-to-late June, and are retailing at $US 19.90 a pop.

Space Invaders 30th Anniversary Bath Towel [NCSX via Bits Bytes Pixels Sprites]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles