NCSX is now taking pre-orders for these lovely Space Invaders 30th anniversary bath towels; if you've been waiting to complete that retro game-themed bathroom, here's your chance. Orders will be shipping in mid-to-late June, and are retailing at $US 19.90 a pop.
Space Invaders 30th Anniversary Bath Towel [NCSX via Bits Bytes Pixels Sprites]
