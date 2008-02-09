Space Invaders Invade Snow Festival

Reader Ryan attended the Sapporo Snow Festival last week in Hokkaido, Japan. He spotted this Invader and writes:
It was dwarfed by some of the larger creations there but was still very cool to see. A lot more cool than the Al Gore snow sculpture that looked like Kim Jong-il.
Ice pixels, what's not to love?
