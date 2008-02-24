Space Invaders Underpants

I think that the Space Invaders icons have to be the most used video game symbols in clothing and accessories. We've seen hats, pants, shoes, shirts, man purses, jewelery and all other manner of accoutrement featuring the little pixelated aliens. And now, to complete the entire ensemble we have Space Invaders boxer briefs. These were snapped at Ted Baker in London as evidenced by the label in the box. Someone please make a note to get these for Crecente so he'll finally have that last piece to his museum collection of decorative video game related underpants.

[via Wonderland]