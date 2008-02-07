The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Spielberg's Boom Blox Revealed

Director Steven Spielberg's 2005 deal to create original games with EA comes a step closer to bearing fruit as they unveil their upcoming Wii title, Boom Blox. While we had a general idea and were then given a name , we now get a full reveal of Spielberg's action-puzzle game a week and a half before it shows up at GDC - and for one I am relieved. When I first heard the term block puzzle tossed about, I'm sure I wasn't alone in thinking some sort of Tetris clone. As you can see from the screen there, that's happily not the case at all.

Boom Blox is a family game about building blocks - stacking them up and knocking them down, without your parents having to yell at you when they accidentally step on one of them barefoot in the middle of the night. It features kid-friendly characters and what promises to be an interesting mix of creative and problem solving gameplay, which is exactly the sort of thing parents should be playing with their children.

"I am a gamer myself, and I really wanted to create a video game that I could play with my kids," said Steven Spielberg. "BOOM BLOX features an enormous amount of fun challenges and cool scenarios for your kids to solve or for you to master together."

Boom Blox features single player, co-op, and versus modes, and you'll also be able to use the Create Mode to remix any of the game's levels using props and characters unlocked in the main game, sharing them with friends via WiiConnect24.

It certainly sounds like Spielberg and EA are delivering one hell of a lot of gaming when Boom Blox hits store shelves this May. The only question that remains now is how it plays - and we'll be sure to answer that come the February 18th start of the 2008 Game Developers Conference. For now, check out some more screenshots and concept art from the fruit of Spielberg and EA's unholy union.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles