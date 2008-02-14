Spore Creature Creation Preview

EA is showing off a bit of the recently dated Spore today, with the PC and Mac versions getting special treatment in the creature creation preview department. In the clip above, you'll learn more about the process of building your own species from all manner of body parts—arms, legs, tails, custom torsos, even parts that are "social", including plumage that draws attention and mouths that are better at singing than others.

The preview also shows off Spore's content browser, a web app that lays out user and Maxis generated content. Highlighted here are a few interesting, holiday themed items like a building shaped like a Christmas tree and a UFO built in the shape of... well, I won't spoil it. Just watch.