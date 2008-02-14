The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Spore Creature Creator Coming Before Spore

While we all know when we can expect Spore (psst, that's Sept 7th in the US and Sept 5th in Europe), apparently fans will get a small taste of the game before the full retail version ships. A separate, creature-editor edition Spore SKU will be out before the full version. Pricing and exact dates are not known, but the creatures made in this program will be usable in the full retail version to come. We'd hope that it would be free, but the last time we assumed anything someone made a really bad "ass" pun.

Can't wait for September 7? Creature-only Spore to launch sooner [Joystiq]

