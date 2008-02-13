Spore Launches In September

After years of eager anticipation, EA has finally announced a concrete release date for Will Wright's latest potential masterpiece. A link of the front page of Spore.com takes you to a video that proudly proclaims, "Earthlings, get ready to leave your galaxy...September 7th, 2008." The video was heralded by a message from Will Wright himself, sent out with the first official Spore newsletter.

While we finish up the game over the next few months, we'll be sharing more information with you and other fans. As a newsletter subscriber, you'll be among the first to get new Spore information, screenshots, videos and other cool features from the Spore team. Check out our launch date teaser, and of course you can visit Spore.com for updates anytime.

Now that the long period of waiting is finally over, the next long period of waiting can officially begin!

The Spore Launch Date Annoucement Trailer [Spore.Com - Thanks Deadeyereborn!]