Star Ocean 2 Dated For Japan

Hot on the heels of the Star Ocean PSP remake comes this next chapter in the story. Dubbed Star Ocean: Second Evolution, the RPG once again features animation by famed Japanese animation studio Production I.G., who handled duties on the last PSP incarnation. The game drops April 2nd in Japan and is priced at 5,040 yen ($US 47). No word on a Western release.

