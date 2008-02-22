Starbreeze Teams With EA To Reinvent Something

Starbreeze Studios brought us both The Darkness and The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape From Butcher Bay, so news that they are teaming up with EA to reinvent a classic EA franchise is huge - even if we have no idea what it is. Codenamed Project RedLime, the game is being developed for the Xbox 360, PC, and PlayStation 3.
"EA Partners is thrilled to hand over the keys to one of EA's most acclaimed franchises to Starbreeze Studios," said David DeMartini, vice president and general manager of EA Partners. "Starbreeze's pedigree is undisputed and we could not be happier to welcome them to the EA Partners family. The team is creating an incredibly innovative take on a classic property and EA Partners is poised to deliver a blockbuster launch on the global stage."
Great! What the hell is it? A classic EA franchise worthy of a blockbuster global launch? My guess? - Ultima. EA owns the rights, and without Lord British attached it would indeed be a reinventing, plus Starbreeze is no stranger to fantasy with games like Enclave and Knights of the Temple under their belts. The other option? System Shock. Discuss.
"EA Partners gives independent developers like Starbreeze access to EA's unrivaled global publishing infrastructure, letting us focus our energy on what we do best - making incredible games," said Johan Kristiansson, CEO of Starbreeze Studios. "We're already deep in development on Project RedLime and the team at EA is giving us the time we need to perfect our vision. We're excited to bring a new perspective and gameplay innovation to this beloved fiction."
