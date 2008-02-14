Stay The Night In Res 4's Creepy Spanish Church

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

One of Resident Evil 4's more memorable locations was the spooky church atop that rain-soaked hill, where you have to get snappy with an exploding barrel and some angry dogs. If it's so memorable you'd like to actually spend some time there, the good news ship is in: it's a real hotel. Where you can stay (Brian from Giz shacked up in there last night). Well, it looks like the real church, anyways. It's not licensed by Capcom or anything, but it is in Spain, and it does look spooky as hell. Let's just hope you don't have to complete some crummy rotating disc puzzle every time you want to get into your room.
