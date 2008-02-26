Steam To Offer Movie, Music Downloads?

When PC owners want their games digitally delivered, they head to Valve's Steam service. But Valve don't just want your money for games. No, they want your money for music and movies as well, and will be stepping up their efforts during the year to start offering other forms of entertainment on the platform. Valve's Doug Lombardi:

...we're also looking at other types of content like video and music. We're definitely having those conversations and meetings, and we're reaching out to folks with other types of digital entertainment. I think before the end of the year, you'll probably see some pilot programs with other digital entertainment on Steam.

If, by the year 2029, you're buying whitegoods, Manchester and car insurance via Steam, you can look back to today as the day it all began.

