The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Steam Welcomes Audiosurf This Friday

Independent Games Festival finalist Audiosurf is coming to Steam. Wait! Don't scroll away yet. Audiosurf is actually pretty cool, taking your existing music and generating race tracks and puzzle layouts for an intense rhythmic-puzzle-racer. It's kind of like F-Zero meets Klax meets Phase, if that helps. It also happens to be the one first Steam-bound titles to take advantage of the recently announced Steamworks, which means it will come packed with those delicious achievements. But wait... there's more.

If you snatch up Audiosurf, which comes in under ten bucks, you'll also get a copy of The Orange Box's official soundtrack. Can your PC even handle this much value?!

Audiosurf [Steam]

Comments

  • huge Guest

    Will this be available in Australia?

    :teef:

    0
  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    "Wait! Don't scroll away yet."

    I can't believe this actually worked.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles