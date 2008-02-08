Steven Spielberg's Boom Blox Debuts

The first in a series of EA and Steven Spielberg collaborations is Boom Blox, a Wii game that combines puzzle, physics and a seemingly tolerable version of Jenga into a working package. It may not be the Schindler's List of puzzle games, but we suspect Steve isn't aiming quite that high with his inaugural title. Looks good to me, but I'd certainly like to go hands-on before I drop a fifty on the thing.