Street Fighter IV Arcade Footage [UPDATED]


Capcom are keeping a fairly tight leash on people snapping pics and vids on the AOU 2008 showroom floor, but that's never stopped the internets before. The first shaky-phone-cam footage of the game's made its way out of the show, and is now ready for your slack-jawed approval/hair-pulling disappointment. Ryu v Viper above, with loads more after the jump.

