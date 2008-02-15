Capcom are keeping a fairly tight leash on people snapping pics and vids on the AOU 2008 showroom floor, but that's never stopped the internets before. The first shaky-phone-cam footage of the game's made its way out of the show, and is now ready for your slack-jawed approval/hair-pulling disappointment. Ryu v Viper above, with loads more after the jump.
Street Fighter IV Arcade Footage [UPDATED]
