Street Fighter IV Coming to US Arcades

No word yet on exactly how widely distributed Capcom's latest Street Fighter will be to U.S. arcades, but a Capcom source told us yesterday it's definitely coming to the U.S.
A number of specialty arcades and stores, we were told, have already ordered the arcade machine from importers directly. Unfortunately, Capcom is still trying to find a distributor with the reach to get it into arcade. The big hang-up, it seems, is that nowadays most U.S. arcade distributors deal almost only with redemption ticket games.
