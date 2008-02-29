Street Fighter IV "Could Go Potentially" to Wii

Wii owners, you feel screwed in a sense, we're sure. Cross platform has come to mean PS3, Xbox 360, PC and no Wii. Yes, no Wii. Sure, the Wii does get he occasional solid multi plat game like The Godfather and Medal of Honor Heroes 2. The rest have largely been a disappointment. That doesn't mean third party publishers are giving up! Definitely not Capcom — it already did a bang up job with Resident Evil 4. And Street Fighter IV could be next. Says the game's producer Yoshinori Ono:

Street Fighter IV, as it stands now, would be well-suited for the higher-level platforms. But the game doesn't have to have these visuals in order to be fun. We could go, potentially, to the Wii. We could make it on Game Boy, for all we know right now.

Or, heck, a board game?!

