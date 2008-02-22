Street Fighter IV Only Half-Finished

The final build of Street Fighter IV might be due to hit Japanese arcades in July, but that doesn't mean the game's nearly done. It's not even close! Capcom have said despite already existing in a playable state (it's playable at GDC, for example), the arcade version is only "50-60% complete". Sounds crazy, but makes a little more sense when you think about it: we've only seen one stage and ten fighters so far, so there's a lot left before the game's fleshy enough to let you get your grubby mits on it.

Street Fighter IV is "only 50-60% complete" [VG247]