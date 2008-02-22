The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter IV Only Half-Finished

The final build of Street Fighter IV might be due to hit Japanese arcades in July, but that doesn't mean the game's nearly done. It's not even close! Capcom have said despite already existing in a playable state (it's playable at GDC, for example), the arcade version is only "50-60% complete". Sounds crazy, but makes a little more sense when you think about it: we've only seen one stage and ten fighters so far, so there's a lot left before the game's fleshy enough to let you get your grubby mits on it.
Street Fighter IV is "only 50-60% complete" [VG247]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles