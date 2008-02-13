The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Street Fighter IV Playable At GDC

Famitsu staffers and AOU 2008 attendees won't be the only ones playing Street Fighter IV this month—we'll be playing it, too. We're now booked for a Street Fighter IV tournament, scheduled to go down next Thursday night in San Francisco. I'm personally bringing both my Dhalsim A-game and my E. Honda C-game, just to see how I fare. We'll also be sitting down with the game's producer Yoshinori Ono, chatting about all things SFIV and bringing our calipers to get an accurate measurement on Chun-Li's thighs.

Expect hands-on impressions and tears of joy later next week, with more Game Developers Conference announcements over the next few days.

  • RAEL Guest

    First
    Nice but kinda plain looking machine.
    Hopefully my arcade will have at least 8 of these machines instead of just one and 15 Tekken 6 Cabinets that dominates every Arcade i Know. Oh well.

    0
