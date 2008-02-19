Street Fighter IV Playable This Week, Launches In July

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And now, potentially the most important news to come out of the AOU show from the weekend: Street Fighter launch info. It was announced that the arcade version of Capcom's fighter will make its proper public debut on Friday at Plaza Capcom in Tokyo, where it'll remain until February 24. As for the real Japanese launch, that's promised to take place in the summer over two dates: arcades ordering the game board and its Taito VEWLIX cabinet will get it in late-July, while those ordering just the game board will get it in mid-August. No word on what this means for a Western release, but those who frequent the more enterprising arcades should start seeing them in a similar timeframe.
Street Fighter IV debuts in Japanese arcades 'late July' [Gamespot]

