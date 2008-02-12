Street Fighter IV, The Pirated NES Version

Years before Capcom even considered making Street Fighter IV, there was this: Street Fighter IV. Made by "Gouder Co." this unauthorised 8-bit game was for the Nintendo Entertainment System and totally pirated. There's bad music and fighters like "Cliff," "Bunny" and "Pasta." Controls are apparently buggy and unresponsive. Those fighter names, though, are totally awesome.
