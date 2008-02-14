We can maybe understand a mouse-controlled version of Dead or Alive Online, keeping one hand free, but this Street Fighter Online Mouse Generation nonsense? Unbelievable. At least you can put a fish head on your character, seemingly its only redeeming feature. That rockin' soundtrack is also good for a laugh or two.
Street Fighter Online Mouse Generation Lame In Motion Too
Comments
hopefully it is an optional control method with alternative gamepad/keyboard... settings available.