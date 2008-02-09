Studios Falling Over Themselves For BioShock Movie

A BioShock movie? No brainer. So why, then, have we heard nothing concrete about plans to adapt the project for the silver screen? It's not for a lack of effort on Hollywood's part, according to Ben Fritz over at Variety, who says that "you'd be hard pressed to find a production company, studio, or agency with at least one videogame savvy employee that isn't interested in BioShock". Seems Take 2 is being "bombarded" with requests from studios and producers keen on picking up the rights to the game, but so far, none have been successful. No doubt because every proposal has had a love story, and BioShock, it ain't a love story.

Bioshock: the Movie... where is it? [Variety]