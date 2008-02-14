The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Suda Wants To Make Mario With Guns

Grasshopper's Goichi Suda (51) is pretty comfortable making violent games, like bloody light saber fest No More Heroes (a slap in the face to most fiction/reality when burns tend to cauterise wounds, but we digress). So he was recently asked by Nintendo Official Magazine UK if he'd consider making titles for a younger crowd. And that's when his eyes turned red and pupils the darkest black of night...

I want to make a Super Mario game for adults...Maybe Mario could wear an Italian suit and have a machine gun...But Nintendo probably wouldn't like that idea.

And somewhere in the distance, amongst the shadows and debris blowing in the wind, you could hear Miyamoto weeping. Softly.

With a gun.

Suda wants to make 'Mario with guns' [CVG] [image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles