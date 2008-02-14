Grasshopper's Goichi Suda (51) is pretty comfortable making violent games, like bloody light saber fest No More Heroes (a slap in the face to most fiction/reality when burns tend to cauterise wounds, but we digress). So he was recently asked by Nintendo Official Magazine UK if he'd consider making titles for a younger crowd. And that's when his eyes turned red and pupils the darkest black of night...
I want to make a Super Mario game for adults...Maybe Mario could wear an Italian suit and have a machine gun...But Nintendo probably wouldn't like that idea.
And somewhere in the distance, amongst the shadows and debris blowing in the wind, you could hear Miyamoto weeping. Softly.
With a gun.
Suda wants to make 'Mario with guns' [CVG] [image]
