Suda Wants To Make Mario With Guns

Grasshopper's Goichi Suda (51) is pretty comfortable making violent games, like bloody light saber fest No More Heroes (a slap in the face to most fiction/reality when burns tend to cauterise wounds, but we digress). So he was recently asked by Nintendo Official Magazine UK if he'd consider making titles for a younger crowd. And that's when his eyes turned red and pupils the darkest black of night...

I want to make a Super Mario game for adults...Maybe Mario could wear an Italian suit and have a machine gun...But Nintendo probably wouldn't like that idea.

And somewhere in the distance, amongst the shadows and debris blowing in the wind, you could hear Miyamoto weeping. Softly.

With a gun.



