Suda Wants to Make Xbox 360 Games For Your American Love

Goichi Suda is known for his quirky, cel shaded games like Killer 7 and No More Heroes — both appearing on Japanese hardware. But Suda's ready to expand his game developer wings and try something different. Says Suda:

This originality will always remain, but I also want us to challenge ourselves by working at making realistic visuals as well. The next title will have a very different style, but keep the Grasshopper feeling at the same time... The Xbox 360. Definitely, I want to develop on this platform. It is really easy to work with. It is also quite popular outside Japan on markets that I would like to aim at. Specifically, I think of the American market as the Major League — I would like to go there and be successful.

We're sure that'd make some American Xbox 360 owners very, very happy.

