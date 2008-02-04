Super Smash Bros. Brawl "Battle" Gameplay



What would a day on Kotaku be without the obligatory Super Smash Bros. post? Not being one to fly in the face of tradition, I bring you these nice quality videos of a few fights for your perusal courtesy Gametrailers.com. Displayed above we have Luigi vs Diddy Kong on the Luigi's Mansion stage. The detail in the mansion looks great and I look forward to playing on this stage a lot. After the jump you can check out Solid Snake vs Pit and Bowser vs Ness.