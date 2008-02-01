Super Smash Bros. Brawl Hands-On Round-Up

Brian Ashcraft made his way to the Yodobashi Camera store in Osaka's Umeda yesterday to pick up a copy of Super Smash Bros. Brawl and found that despite the teeth-gnashing angst of importers like Play-Asia and National Console Support (and just a few of our readers), he had no problem landing himself a copy of the game.

Here's a run down of his posts which include impressions, images and such:

