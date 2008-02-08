The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Sells 820K In Its Debut Week

Nintendo released Super Smash Bros. Brawl in Japan on January 31 and, over the course of the next four days, gamers there snapped up over 800,000 copies of the Wii fighter. Long-running sales chart topper Wii Fit was finally dethroned this week, amid a stable of new releases that also included Disgaea 3, Assassin's Creed and Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi. Also debuting, but not performing quite as well as the Nintendo mascot fighter was Capcom's Devil May Cry 4 which moved nearly a quarter million units combined on the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, making it one of three PS3 titles to chart in the top ten.

The best selling software in Japan for the week of January 28 to February 4, courtesy of Media Create, continues after the jump.

01. Super Smash Bros. Brawl (Wii) - 820,000 / NEW
02. Devil May Cry 4 (PS3) - 205,000 / NEW
03. Tales of Destiny: Director's Cut (PS2) - 117,000 / NEW
04. Suzumiya Haruhi no Tomadoi (PS2) - 114,000 / NEW
05. Wii Fit (Wii) - 73,000 / 1,356,000
06. Disgaea 3 (PS3) - 55,000 / NEW
07. Devil May Cry 4 (Xbox 360) - 40,000 / NEW
08. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (DS) - 34,000 / 175,000
09. Assassin's Creed (PS3) - 28,000 / NEW
10. World Soccer Winning Eleven: Ubiquitous Evolution 2008 (PSP) - 26,000 / 102,000

11. Wii Sports (Wii)
12. Family Ski (Wii)
13. Mario Party DS (DS)
14. Monster Hunter Portable 2nd (PSP)
15. Need for Speed ProStreet (PS3)
16. Need for Speed ProStreet (PS2)
17. Professor Layton and The Devil's Box (DS)
18. Taiko Drum Master DS (DS)
19. Dorabase: Doraemon Chou Yakyuu Gaiden (DS)
20. Mario Kart DS (DS)
21. Wii Play (Wii)
22. Final Fantasy IV (DS)
23. Lucky * Star (PS2)
24. Nep League DS (DS)
25. Houkago Shounen (DS)
26. Dragon Quest IV (DS)
27. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games (Wii)
28. Super Mario Galaxy (Wii)
29. Mario Party 8 (Wii)
30. Animal Crossing Wild World (DS)

Media Create Weekly Software Sales [Gpara]

