Super Smash Bros. Brawl Sells A Million

Super Smash Bros. Brawl is a super smash hit in Japan. When it went on sale, the game sold out at loads of Tokyo game shops, and in the last two weeks, the title has shifted a million copies. It took Wii Fit seven weeks to hit a million copies sold, and it took Wii Sports eleven weeks to hit that milestone. That makes Super Smash Bros. Brawl the fastest selling Wii game, which should make Nintendo very, very happy.

