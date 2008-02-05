SuperVillain Working on Two Wii Games

SuperVillain Studios, who worked on such titles as Gun and Dungeon Siege: Throne of Agony, is said to be working on two, yet-to-be announced games for the Wii.

The developer has been fattening up their two teams quite a bit lately with plans to try and get at least one of the two original Wii titles out the door this year.

No word, at least officially, on what the Wii games might be, but since I loved Gun and Throne of Agony so much, I'll assume they're going to be fun.