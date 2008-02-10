Suspected Church Arsonist Brags On GameFaqs Forums

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspected arson charges for burning down a Palmyra, MO church. What makes this game related you may ask? It seems that GameFaqs forum poster "Jediknight12345" (original, eh?) made a post in the "Current Events" page asking readers if he should burn down a school and a church. The post was quickly removed by forum administrators and then a few days later another post showed up from the same person. This time, Jediknight12345 bragged that he had in fact burned a church/school down, described how he did it and even went so far as to post pictures of the event for posterity. Fellow forum posters immediately alerted local news station WGEM and authorities leading to the teenager's arrest. According to recent reports, the arrested suspect was a member of the church and its attached school.

Kid Arrested for Church Fire After Posting About it Online [YouTube - WGEM Report]

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Nothing quite like church taught morality is there.

    At least it was nice of him to give his own confession and evidence to the authorities.

  • Matt Guest

    As Yoda would say: "GameFaqs is the path to the Darkside. GameFaqs leads to anger, anger leads to hate. Hate... leads to burning down your church and posting about it on the Internet."

  • marthafines Guest

    Merry Christmas to all... and to all a good night.

