Tails Goes Bargain Basement

tailsstatue.jpg While I was out grabbing lunch earlier I stopped in X-21, a store that does a lot of prop rentals and has a ton of amazing old furniture that you could never afford. I went down to the basement to see if they might have a cheap desk chair that wouldn't require a bank loan and who should I see but our good friend Mr. Miles "Tails" Prower. He stood about three feet tall and with his tail was about three feet wide. I inquired as to his price and was quoted $US 300 which considering his size was pretty cheap. So if you live in the SF Bay Area and are looking to take in a has-been video game character, he's waiting for you at the corner of Valencia and 20th. Bring cash.

