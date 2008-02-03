While I was out grabbing lunch earlier I stopped in X-21, a store that does a lot of prop rentals and has a ton of amazing old furniture that you could never afford. I went down to the basement to see if they might have a cheap desk chair that wouldn't require a bank loan and who should I see but our good friend Mr. Miles "Tails" Prower. He stood about three feet tall and with his tail was about three feet wide. I inquired as to his price and was quoted $US 300 which considering his size was pretty cheap. So if you live in the SF Bay Area and are looking to take in a has-been video game character, he's waiting for you at the corner of Valencia and 20th. Bring cash.
Tails Goes Bargain Basement
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink