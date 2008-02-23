The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Tales of Vesperia for 360 Confirmed


In a Q&A with Namco Bandai's PR department, Famitsu has confirmed that the latest RPG in the "Tales of" series will be released for the Xbox 360. The game was announced last December at the Jump Festa event in Tokyo, and was at the time rumored to be for the Xbox 360. Now, we know it's a sure thing. With three previous "Tales of" games having been released on Sony platforms and one for the Gamecube, the Xbox 360 comes as a bit of a surprise. Namco Bandai say that the 360 is the only platform they've decided on so far, but "regarding other platforms, we're looking at all possibilities".

As for whether the game will be released in Japan for Xbox 360 as well, Namco Bandai says that's still up in the air, and their decision will be announced shortly.

『テイルズ オブ ヴェスペリア』がXbox 360で発売決定 [Famitsu, via IGN]

