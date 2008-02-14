Team Fortress 2 Thursday Update Brings New Maps, Changes

Valve has its own Team Fortress 2 Valentine's Day gift planned for fans, a Whitman's Sampler of a Steam patch that brings with it new map "Badlands" and a slew of tweaks, changes and bug fixes. There's some general housekeeping being done with SourceTV and the Source Engine itself, but the patch makes changes that should affect gameplay on popular maps like Dustbowl, as well as fun updates like "Added flamethrower 'sizzle' sound when the Pyro is hitting a target."

These updates are for the PC version only, with no new information on when Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 The Orange Box owners can expect their goodies. Interested parties can read up on all the changes that are sure to be the bane of TF2 players' girlfriends at the official site.

